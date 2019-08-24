Contrasting of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see scPharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

scPharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s potential upside is 158.06% and its consensus target price is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 4 of the 7 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.