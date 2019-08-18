Contrasting of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 66.64 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 103.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.