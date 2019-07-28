Contrasting of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Equillium Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 33.1 and 33.1 respectively. Equillium Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.2% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Equillium Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Equillium Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.