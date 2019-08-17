Contrasting of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Both Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers Inc. 24 1.95 N/A -4.62 0.00 StealthGas Inc. 3 0.84 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Scorpio Tankers Inc. and StealthGas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Scorpio Tankers Inc. and StealthGas Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1% StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. StealthGas Inc.’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Scorpio Tankers Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor StealthGas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Scorpio Tankers Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than StealthGas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Scorpio Tankers Inc. and StealthGas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 StealthGas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a consensus price target of $30.33, and a 27.06% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of StealthGas Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 60.82% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that StealthGas Inc. looks more robust than Scorpio Tankers Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and StealthGas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 54.2%. Insiders owned 3.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of StealthGas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92% StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88%

For the past year Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than StealthGas Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.