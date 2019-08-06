Contrasting of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Since Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers Inc. 24 2.01 N/A -4.62 0.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.37 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Global Ship Lease Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Global Ship Lease Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1% Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -14.6% -4.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Ship Lease Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Global Ship Lease Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Global Ship Lease Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is $30.33, with potential upside of 23.69%. Meanwhile, Global Ship Lease Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 17.49%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Scorpio Tankers Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Ship Lease Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares and 5.9% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares. 3.2% are Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92% Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88%

For the past year Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Global Ship Lease Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.