Contrasting of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) and Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

As Shipping companies, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 1.93 N/A 0.34 17.57 Dorian LPG Ltd. 8 2.89 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Dorian LPG Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Dorian LPG Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4% Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -3.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.37 beta indicates that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is 137.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Dorian LPG Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dorian LPG Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Dorian LPG Ltd. has a consensus target price of $15, with potential upside of 49.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Dorian LPG Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 39.4% and 57.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 37.66% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Dorian LPG Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68% Dorian LPG Ltd. -2.14% 0.77% 14.66% 68.2% 6.52% 56.95%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dorian LPG Ltd.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.