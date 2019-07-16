Contrasting of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (SLTB) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Golden Ocean Group Limited 5 1.46 N/A 0.58 9.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 and Golden Ocean Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.00% 0% 0% Golden Ocean Group Limited 0.00% 5.6% 2.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 and Golden Ocean Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0 0 0 0.00 Golden Ocean Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s potential upside is 28.68% and its average price target is $8.3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 shares and 27.4% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares. Comparatively, Golden Ocean Group Limited has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.08% 0.42% 0.5% 0.19% -0.51% 0.9% Golden Ocean Group Limited -4.86% -2.94% -1.31% -25.39% -40.09% -14.12%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 has 0.9% stronger performance while Golden Ocean Group Limited has -14.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Golden Ocean Group Limited beats Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19.