Contrasting of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (SLTB) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|5
|1.46
|N/A
|0.58
|9.12
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 and Golden Ocean Group Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|0.00%
|5.6%
|2.8%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 and Golden Ocean Group Limited are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s potential upside is 28.68% and its average price target is $8.3.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 shares and 27.4% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares. Comparatively, Golden Ocean Group Limited has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19
|0.08%
|0.42%
|0.5%
|0.19%
|-0.51%
|0.9%
|Golden Ocean Group Limited
|-4.86%
|-2.94%
|-1.31%
|-25.39%
|-40.09%
|-14.12%
For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 has 0.9% stronger performance while Golden Ocean Group Limited has -14.12% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Golden Ocean Group Limited beats Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.