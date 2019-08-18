Contrasting of Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

This is a contrast between Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) and Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International Corporation 78 0.97 N/A 2.97 28.77 Insight Enterprises Inc. 55 0.25 N/A 4.57 12.03

Demonstrates Science Applications International Corporation and Insight Enterprises Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Insight Enterprises Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Science Applications International Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Science Applications International Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Science Applications International Corporation and Insight Enterprises Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 4.3% Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.36 beta means Science Applications International Corporation’s volatility is 36.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Insight Enterprises Inc. has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Science Applications International Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Insight Enterprises Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Insight Enterprises Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Science Applications International Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Science Applications International Corporation and Insight Enterprises Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -0.08% for Science Applications International Corporation with average target price of $83.33. Insight Enterprises Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 average target price and a 23.84% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Insight Enterprises Inc. is looking more favorable than Science Applications International Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.7% of Science Applications International Corporation shares and 0% of Insight Enterprises Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Science Applications International Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Insight Enterprises Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% -0.74% 16.51% 26.34% 3.54% 34.02% Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02%

For the past year Science Applications International Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Insight Enterprises Inc.

Summary

Science Applications International Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Insight Enterprises Inc.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.