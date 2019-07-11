Contrasting of Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Both Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) and CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International Corporation 75 1.02 N/A 3.18 23.49 CACI International Inc 184 1.09 N/A 10.23 19.77

Demonstrates Science Applications International Corporation and CACI International Inc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. CACI International Inc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Science Applications International Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Science Applications International Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than CACI International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Science Applications International Corporation and CACI International Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 21.2% 5% CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6%

Volatility & Risk

Science Applications International Corporation has a 1.49 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. CACI International Inc has a 1.52 beta and it is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Science Applications International Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, CACI International Inc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Science Applications International Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CACI International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Science Applications International Corporation and CACI International Inc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 CACI International Inc 0 1 2 2.67

The downside potential is -5.38% for Science Applications International Corporation with consensus target price of $83.33. Meanwhile, CACI International Inc’s consensus target price is $209, while its potential downside is -0.65%. The information presented earlier suggests that CACI International Inc looks more robust than Science Applications International Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68% of Science Applications International Corporation shares and 91.2% of CACI International Inc shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Science Applications International Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.51% of CACI International Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% 0.26% 1.07% 4.17% -15.91% 17.25% CACI International Inc 1.06% 8.22% 14.28% 11.38% 23.89% 40.38%

For the past year Science Applications International Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CACI International Inc.

Summary

CACI International Inc beats on 9 of the 12 factors Science Applications International Corporation.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.