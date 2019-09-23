Contrasting of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) and Its Rivals

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM) is a company in the Paper & Paper Products industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
92.6% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.73% of all Paper & Paper Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.05% of all Paper & Paper Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|0.00%
|16.30%
|6.10%
|Industry Average
|0.54%
|17.32%
|7.23%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|N/A
|34
|13.37
|Industry Average
|19.44M
|3.58B
|95.94
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.83
The potential upside of the peers is -7.27%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|0.82%
|4.56%
|0.32%
|8.17%
|-16.82%
|37.45%
|Industry Average
|2.50%
|3.41%
|3.12%
|15.84%
|0.00%
|29.14%
For the past year Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. was more bullish than its peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. are 3.1 and 2. Competitively, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s peers have 2.23 and 1.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s rivals.
Risk and Volatility
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.58. In other hand, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.53 which is 52.63% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products. It also offers low ignition propensity cigarette paper; and lightweight papers for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures resin-based products, such as films, nets, foams, and other non-wovens for filtration, surface protection, medical, and industrial applications. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.
