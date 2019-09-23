Contrasting of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) and Its Rivals

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM) is a company in the Paper & Paper Products industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.73% of all Paper & Paper Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.05% of all Paper & Paper Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 0.00% 16.30% 6.10% Industry Average 0.54% 17.32% 7.23%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. N/A 34 13.37 Industry Average 19.44M 3.58B 95.94

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.83

The potential upside of the peers is -7.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 0.82% 4.56% 0.32% 8.17% -16.82% 37.45% Industry Average 2.50% 3.41% 3.12% 15.84% 0.00% 29.14%

For the past year Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. are 3.1 and 2. Competitively, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s peers have 2.23 and 1.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.58. In other hand, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.53 which is 52.63% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products. It also offers low ignition propensity cigarette paper; and lightweight papers for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures resin-based products, such as films, nets, foams, and other non-wovens for filtration, surface protection, medical, and industrial applications. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.