Contrasting of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) and Its Peers

As Paper & Paper Products company, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has 92% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 70.19% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 2.27% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|0.00%
|16.30%
|6.10%
|Industry Average
|1.50%
|16.28%
|6.70%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|N/A
|34
|12.23
|Industry Average
|55.75M
|3.71B
|77.76
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.20
|2.77
The potential upside of the rivals is 9.07%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|-1.07%
|-17.48%
|-4.87%
|1.35%
|-27.15%
|25.67%
|Industry Average
|1.04%
|7.24%
|16.85%
|13.39%
|11.18%
|33.63%
For the past year Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s peers.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.65 shows that Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.50 which is 49.78% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s peers beat Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products. It also offers low ignition propensity cigarette paper; and lightweight papers for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures resin-based products, such as films, nets, foams, and other non-wovens for filtration, surface protection, medical, and industrial applications. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.
