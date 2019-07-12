Contrasting of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) and Its Peers

As Paper & Paper Products company, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has 92% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 70.19% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 2.27% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 0.00% 16.30% 6.10% Industry Average 1.50% 16.28% 6.70%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. N/A 34 12.23 Industry Average 55.75M 3.71B 77.76

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.20 2.77

The potential upside of the rivals is 9.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. -1.07% -17.48% -4.87% 1.35% -27.15% 25.67% Industry Average 1.04% 7.24% 16.85% 13.39% 11.18% 33.63%

For the past year Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.50 which is 49.78% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s peers beat Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products. It also offers low ignition propensity cigarette paper; and lightweight papers for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures resin-based products, such as films, nets, foams, and other non-wovens for filtration, surface protection, medical, and industrial applications. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.