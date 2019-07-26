Contrasting of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87

Table 1 highlights Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.37% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 70.3% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Competitively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.5% 1.9% 0% 0% 2.31% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.