Contrasting of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|220.87
Table 1 highlights Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 74.37% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 70.3% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Competitively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.5%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|2.31%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0%
|0.89%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|2.32%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.