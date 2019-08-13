Contrasting of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

As Conglomerates companies, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.77% and 63.3%. About 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.