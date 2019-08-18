Contrasting of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

As Biotechnology businesses, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 100.68 N/A -2.40 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Cronos Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Cronos Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.75, with potential upside of 63.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance while Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.