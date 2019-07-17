Contrasting of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Since Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 126.37 N/A -2.35 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 104 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Demonstrates Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Ascendis Pharma A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Ascendis Pharma A/S is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 39.24% and its average price target is $158.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.7% and 85%. About 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.