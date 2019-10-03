Contrasting of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 11 0.00 14.00M -2.40 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 34 -0.77 105.12M -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 129,270,544.78% -49% -35.3% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 309,997,051.02% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $49.5, which is potential 29.55% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.