Contrasting of Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Schmitt Industries Inc. has 52.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Schmitt Industries Inc. has 18.55% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Schmitt Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.80% -6.50% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Schmitt Industries Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Schmitt Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schmitt Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.88 2.66

The rivals have a potential upside of 41.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Schmitt Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.42% -6.7% -7.11% -26.67% -10.68% -25.89% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Schmitt Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Schmitt Industries Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Schmitt Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Schmitt Industries Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Schmitt Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Schmitt Industries Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Schmitt Industries Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.53. In other hand, Schmitt Industries Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Schmitt Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Schmitt Industries Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Schmitt Industries Inc.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.