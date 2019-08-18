Contrasting of Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) and Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) and Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.60 N/A -0.18 0.00 Huami Corporation 12 0.00 N/A 0.94 12.61

In table 1 we can see Schmitt Industries Inc. and Huami Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5% Huami Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Schmitt Industries Inc. are 5.1 and 1.9. Competitively, Huami Corporation has 2.6 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Schmitt Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huami Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of Schmitt Industries Inc. shares and 53.5% of Huami Corporation shares. 18.55% are Schmitt Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.04% are Huami Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.42% -6.7% -7.11% -26.67% -10.68% -25.89% Huami Corporation 15.14% 14.8% 21.3% -1.75% 18.61% 19.94%

For the past year Schmitt Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Huami Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Huami Corporation beats Schmitt Industries Inc.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.