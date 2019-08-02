Contrasting of SB One Bancorp (SBBX) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp 22 3.37 N/A 1.70 13.49 Elmira Savings Bank 17 2.51 N/A 1.03 15.01

Table 1 demonstrates SB One Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Elmira Savings Bank has lower revenue and earnings than SB One Bancorp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SB One Bancorp’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SB One Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.9% 0.6% Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 8.8% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

SB One Bancorp’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Elmira Savings Bank has a 0.32 beta which is 68.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for SB One Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SB One Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0.00

SB One Bancorp’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 25.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of SB One Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 16.5% of Elmira Savings Bank are owned by institutional investors. SB One Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 12.7%. Comparatively, 14.7% are Elmira Savings Bank’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08% Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75%

For the past year SB One Bancorp had bullish trend while Elmira Savings Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors SB One Bancorp beats Elmira Savings Bank.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.