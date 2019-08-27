Contrasting of SB One Bancorp (SBBX) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp 22 3.31 N/A 1.70 13.49 CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.73 N/A 1.58 15.45

Demonstrates SB One Bancorp and CB Financial Services Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CB Financial Services Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SB One Bancorp. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. SB One Bancorp’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CB Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SB One Bancorp and CB Financial Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.9% 0.6% CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

SB One Bancorp’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. CB Financial Services Inc. has a 0.36 beta and it is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

SB One Bancorp and CB Financial Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SB One Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 CB Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$28 is SB One Bancorp’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 27.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SB One Bancorp and CB Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 27.9% respectively. Insiders owned 12.7% of SB One Bancorp shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of CB Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08% CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53%

For the past year SB One Bancorp has 12.08% stronger performance while CB Financial Services Inc. has -1.53% weaker performance.

Summary

CB Financial Services Inc. beats SB One Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.