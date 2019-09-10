Contrasting of Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Savara Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Savara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 and a Quick Ratio of 12.1. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.