Contrasting of Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Savara Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Savara Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Savara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 and a Quick Ratio of 12.1. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Savara Inc.
Summary
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
