Contrasting of Sasol Limited (SSL) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP)

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP), both competing one another are Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.90 11.42 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 72 0.00 N/A 6.96 9.22

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sasol Limited and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sasol Limited. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Sasol Limited is currently more expensive than China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sasol Limited and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol Limited 0.00% 7.5% 3.9% China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.94 shows that Sasol Limited is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

Sasol Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Sasol Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sasol Limited and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol Limited 0 1 0 2.00 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sasol Limited’s upside potential is 2,733.89% at a $505 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.3% of Sasol Limited shares and 5% of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation shares. Competitively, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has 76.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sasol Limited -8.37% -11.69% -32.78% -29.61% -44.15% -25.98% China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation -2.12% -6.23% -15.57% -24.01% -32.71% -9.11%

For the past year Sasol Limited was more bearish than China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Summary

Sasol Limited beats on 6 of the 10 factors China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers. It also sells liquid fuel products to retail and commercial customers and other oil companies; markets, distributes, and transports pipeline gas, as well as maintains pipelines that are used to transport gas; and provides low-carbon electricity. In addition, the company provides engineering, research and development, and technology transfer services; develops and implements international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures; manages cash resources; invests and procures loans; markets lubricants; develops lower-carbon energy solutions; produces, markets, and distributes chemical products; and trades and transports oil products, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.