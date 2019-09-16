Contrasting of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 125 18.55 N/A -5.94 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 798.66 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 131.40% upside potential and a consensus target price of $199. Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 34.06%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.