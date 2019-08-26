Contrasting of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 130 20.20 N/A -5.94 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.34 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Competitively, Agenus Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. On the competitive side is, Agenus Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 16 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $195.65, and a 109.01% upside potential. Agenus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 79.21% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 33.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.