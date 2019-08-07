Contrasting of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) and Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

This is a contrast between Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 15 2.99 N/A 0.32 50.12 Blackbaud Inc. 79 5.06 N/A 0.54 168.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and Blackbaud Inc. Blackbaud Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sapiens International Corporation N.V. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and Blackbaud Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.00% 7.9% 4.1% Blackbaud Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blackbaud Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Its rival Blackbaud Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Blackbaud Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sapiens International Corporation N.V. and Blackbaud Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Blackbaud Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s consensus target price is $14.5, while its potential downside is -17.89%. Blackbaud Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $86 consensus target price and a -4.23% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Blackbaud Inc. is looking more favorable than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Blackbaud Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% are Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Blackbaud Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sapiens International Corporation N.V. -1.23% -3.36% 7.41% 30.81% 55.46% 45.87% Blackbaud Inc. 5.56% 10.5% 24.15% 28.91% -16.83% 44.67%

For the past year Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Blackbaud Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Blackbaud Inc. beats Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. The company also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts. In addition, its Power Suite and Comp Suite are tailored for workers' compensation. Further, the companyÂ’s Sapiens Digital Suite enables digital transformation and includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, personalized video capabilities, a customer engagement platform, and cloud offerings and services for agents, customers, and assorted insurance personnel. Additionally, it offers Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to author, store, and manage various organizational business logic; and eMerge platform, which provides end-to-end, modular, and technology-based business solutions. The company also provides end-to-end solutions that include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to products, project and program management, training, user acceptance testing, migration, maintenance and support, hosting and managed services, product upgrades, and business transformation services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct sales force, as well as through channel partners and system integrators. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates in three segments: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (customer relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution. It also provides solutions for donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and performance management; Luminate Online that builds online fundraising campaigns; Blackbaud Online Express, a cloud fundraising and marketing tool; and Blackbaud NetCommunity, an online marketing and communications tool. In addition, the company offers Financial Edge NXT, a cloud accounting solution; GIFTS Online, a cloud solution; FIMS, an on-premise foundation management system; and Blackbaud Outcomes that empowers funders and nonprofits. Further, it provides onMessage, a content management system; onRecord, a new student information system; onCampus, a learning management system; onboard, an enrollment management system; Smart Tuition, a solution that helps administrative staff; Smart Aid, a proprietary hobbies, interest, and lifestyles profile; and Altru, a cloud solution that helps arts and cultural organizations, as well as customer support and maintenance, payment processing, professional, and training services. Additionally, the company offers AngelPoints, an integrated corporate social responsibility solution. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.