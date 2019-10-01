Contrasting of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Mortgage Investment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has 32.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 46.51% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.13% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 381,703,107.02% 12.90% 2.10% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 99.51M 26 10.03 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 1 4 0 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.33 2.74

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $24, suggesting a potential downside of -6.40%. As a group, Mortgage Investment companies have a potential upside of 98.14%. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. -2.18% 8.46% 26.46% 40.52% 37.79% 52.98% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.03 shows that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 5.39% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Dividends

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its vehicle finance products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web-based direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it provides personal loans, private-label revolving lines, and other consumer finance products, as well as point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc.