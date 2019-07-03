Contrasting of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 10 16.77 N/A -0.71 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility & Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.95 and it happens to be 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 10.1 and 10.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, with potential downside of -5.25%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 117.39% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is looking more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 81% respectively. 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.