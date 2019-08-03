Contrasting of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.53 N/A -0.89 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.68 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.92 shows that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.3 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The average price target of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, with potential downside of -3.93%. On the other hand, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 63.40% and its average price target is $14.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.7% and 0%. About 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -45.62% weaker performance.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.