Contrasting of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) and Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI)

As Gold businesses, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) and Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 6 0.00 174.60M 0.04 161.58 Kingold Jewelry Inc. 1 0.00 61.30M 0.65 1.09

Table 1 highlights Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kingold Jewelry Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Kingold Jewelry Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 2,910,000,000.00% 0% 0% Kingold Jewelry Inc. 9,161,560,304.89% 8.5% 1.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of Kingold Jewelry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 31.36% of Kingold Jewelry Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sandstorm Gold Ltd. -9.97% 14.13% 17.85% 21.58% 41.15% 33.19% Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.26% 13.64% -17.65% -7.89% -44% -11.39%

For the past year Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has 33.19% stronger performance while Kingold Jewelry Inc. has -11.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Kingold Jewelry Inc. beats Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a resource-based company, focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty in return, it receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mineÂ’s production for the life of the mine at a fixed or variable price per unit. It has 142 gold streams and net smelter returns royalties. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products under the Kingold brand directly to distributors, retailers, and other wholesalers. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. is based in Wuhan, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.