Contrasting of SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

We are comparing SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.33 N/A 0.46 4.12 Penn Virginia Corporation 37 1.08 N/A 11.42 3.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SandRidge Permian Trust and Penn Virginia Corporation. Penn Virginia Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. SandRidge Permian Trust has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Penn Virginia Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given SandRidge Permian Trust and Penn Virginia Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Penn Virginia Corporation is $70, which is potential 114.79% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust has 1.06% stronger performance while Penn Virginia Corporation has -36.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Penn Virginia Corporation beats SandRidge Permian Trust.