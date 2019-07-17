Contrasting of SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.32 N/A 0.48 4.42 Matador Resources Company 19 2.54 N/A 1.71 12.07

Table 1 demonstrates SandRidge Permian Trust and Matador Resources Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Matador Resources Company has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. SandRidge Permian Trust is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SandRidge Permian Trust and Matador Resources Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.29 shows that SandRidge Permian Trust is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Matador Resources Company’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.87 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and Matador Resources Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Matador Resources Company’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 71.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SandRidge Permian Trust and Matador Resources Company are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 97.7% respectively. 26.16% are SandRidge Permian Trust’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Matador Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Permian Trust -6.58% -12.7% -6.99% -2.29% -7.39% 12.7% Matador Resources Company 4.94% -0.96% 15.39% -22.36% -39.01% 32.78%

For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust was less bullish than Matador Resources Company.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Matador Resources Company beats SandRidge Permian Trust.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.