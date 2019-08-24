Contrasting of SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.14 N/A 0.46 4.12 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.59 N/A 0.28 13.06

Table 1 highlights SandRidge Permian Trust and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SandRidge Permian Trust. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. SandRidge Permian Trust has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

SandRidge Permian Trust and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 63.73% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SandRidge Permian Trust’s share held by insiders are 26.16%. Competitively, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust had bullish trend while Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.