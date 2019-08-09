Contrasting of SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.25 N/A 0.46 4.12 Cimarex Energy Co. 65 1.86 N/A 6.62 7.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SandRidge Permian Trust and Cimarex Energy Co. Cimarex Energy Co. has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. SandRidge Permian Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy Co., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Permian Trust has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cimarex Energy Co. on the other hand, has 1.28 beta which makes it 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

SandRidge Permian Trust and Cimarex Energy Co. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Cimarex Energy Co. 0 4 6 2.60

Competitively Cimarex Energy Co. has an average price target of $85.8, with potential upside of 94.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares and 97.8% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares. SandRidge Permian Trust’s share owned by insiders are 26.16%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81%

For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust has 1.06% stronger performance while Cimarex Energy Co. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. beats SandRidge Permian Trust on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.