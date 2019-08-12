Contrasting of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Both SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 1.98 N/A 0.19 3.43 Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -6.95 0.00

Demonstrates SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Rosehill Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4%

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Rosehill Resources Inc. has a 3.39 beta which is 239.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.1% and 33.6% respectively. Insiders held 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has -20.29% weaker performance while Rosehill Resources Inc. has 26.46% stronger performance.

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.