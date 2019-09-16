Contrasting of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Since Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.11 N/A -1.66 0.00 Western Midstream Partners LP 30 5.15 N/A 1.53 17.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 38.6% -5.2% Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Western Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Western Midstream Partners LP 0 7 1 2.13

Competitively Western Midstream Partners LP has a consensus target price of $30.5, with potential upside of 15.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.2% and 42.2%. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Western Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95% Western Midstream Partners LP -11.21% -11.21% -13.71% -18.08% -28.13% -2.63%

For the past year Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has 13.95% stronger performance while Western Midstream Partners LP has -2.63% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Western Midstream Partners LP beats Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.