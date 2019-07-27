Contrasting of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI)

This is a contrast between Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 16 0.37 N/A 1.97 8.35 Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 5 0.10 N/A 0.52 9.16

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. Vitamin Shoppe Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Vitamin Shoppe Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6% Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s 0.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s 1.44 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Vitamin Shoppe Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 12.50% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. with average target price of $13.5. Meanwhile, Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 60.18%. Based on the data shown earlier, Vitamin Shoppe Inc. is looking more favorable than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.18% -10.07% -11.19% -24.46% 5.46% -3.64% Vitamin Shoppe Inc. -12.93% -24.37% -15.25% -29.08% -3.43% 0.84%

For the past year Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Vitamin Shoppe Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. beats Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, and NatureÂ’s Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores; and catalogs, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 company-operated retail stores; and 7 franchise stores in Panama, 5 franchise stores in Guatemala, 3 franchise stores in Costa Rica, and 2 franchise stores in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.