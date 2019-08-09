Contrasting of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 16 0.41 N/A 1.97 6.98 Medifast Inc. 130 1.98 N/A 5.30 21.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Medifast Inc. Medifast Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Medifast Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Medifast Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6% Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Medifast Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. are 2.8 and 0.5. Competitively, Medifast Inc. has 2.2 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Medifast Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Medifast Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Medifast Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.5, and a 2.04% upside potential. Meanwhile, Medifast Inc.’s consensus target price is $198.67, while its potential upside is 90.85%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Medifast Inc. is looking more favorable than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares and 97.8% of Medifast Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Medifast Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41% Medifast Inc. -1.39% -9.22% -26.2% -10.72% -34.42% -10.69%

For the past year Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Medifast Inc.

Summary

Medifast Inc. beats Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.