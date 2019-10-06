Contrasting of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 14 4.47 104.90M 1.97 6.98 Jumia Technologies AG 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 764,020,393.30% -102.6% 11.6% Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Jumia Technologies AG has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jumia Technologies AG.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Jumia Technologies AG 0 1 2 2.67

The downside potential is -9.40% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $13.5. Meanwhile, Jumia Technologies AG’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 172.61%. The data provided earlier shows that Jumia Technologies AG appears more favorable than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.4%. 0.4% are Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41% Jumia Technologies AG -20.39% -34.54% -63.78% 0% 0% -33.15%

For the past year Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Jumia Technologies AG

Summary

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Jumia Technologies AG.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.