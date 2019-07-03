Contrasting of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Both Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.72 N/A 3.28 12.02 Elmira Savings Bank 17 2.74 N/A 1.15 14.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Elmira Savings Bank. Elmira Savings Bank has lower revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Elmira Savings Bank’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.7% Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 9.6% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.55 beta. From a competition point of view, Elmira Savings Bank has a 0.42 beta which is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.6% of Elmira Savings Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Elmira Savings Bank’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salisbury Bancorp Inc. -0.45% -7.46% -6.9% -8.09% -13.55% 8.96% Elmira Savings Bank -0.7% -3.93% -11.77% -19.21% -17.04% -7.18%

For the past year Salisbury Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Elmira Savings Bank had bearish trend.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.