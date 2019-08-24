Contrasting of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.35
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
In table 1 we can see Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.33%. Insiders held 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. Comparatively, MFS California Municipal Fund has 31.85% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
