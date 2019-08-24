Contrasting of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.35 N/A 0.81 15.60

In table 1 we can see Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.33%. Insiders held 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. Comparatively, MFS California Municipal Fund has 31.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.