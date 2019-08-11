Contrasting of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

We will be comparing the differences between Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 3.97 N/A 0.48 21.25

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.68%. 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has stronger performance than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.