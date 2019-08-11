Contrasting of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

We will be comparing the differences between Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|3.97
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.68%. 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has stronger performance than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
