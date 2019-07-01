Contrasting of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

As Asset Management companies, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 45 11.59 N/A 1.73 28.27

Table 1 highlights Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Hamilton Lane Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $60 average price target and a 4.48% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 85.6% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares. Comparatively, Hamilton Lane Incorporated has 8.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7% Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has weaker performance than Hamilton Lane Incorporated

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.