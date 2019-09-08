Contrasting of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

As Asset Management companies, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Futu Holdings Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share held by insiders are 97.81%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 12.99% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance.