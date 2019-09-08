Contrasting of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

As Asset Management companies, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Futu Holdings Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share held by insiders are 97.81%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 12.99% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance.
