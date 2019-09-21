Contrasting of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|45.80
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.75%. 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was more bullish than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
