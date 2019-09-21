Contrasting of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 45.80 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.75%. 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was more bullish than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.