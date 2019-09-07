Contrasting of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

This is a contrast between salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 156 9.13 N/A 1.53 100.91 Pluralsight Inc. 29 8.12 N/A -3.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates salesforce.com inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of salesforce.com inc. and Pluralsight Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Pluralsight Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Pluralsight Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

salesforce.com inc. and Pluralsight Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 0 14 3.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$187.36 is salesforce.com inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 24.02%. Pluralsight Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 76.10% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Pluralsight Inc. is looking more favorable than salesforce.com inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.4% of salesforce.com inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% are salesforce.com inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. has weaker performance than Pluralsight Inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Pluralsight Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.