Contrasting of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Its Competitors

We are comparing salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of salesforce.com inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand salesforce.com inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have salesforce.com inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.10% 4.20% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing salesforce.com inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. N/A 157 103.86 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

salesforce.com inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for salesforce.com inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93 Industry Average 1.06 2.15 3.79 2.66

salesforce.com inc. currently has a consensus price target of $182.61, suggesting a potential upside of 16.34%. The competitors have a potential upside of 134.87%. Based on the data delivered earlier, salesforce.com inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of salesforce.com inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. has weaker performance than salesforce.com inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, salesforce.com inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. salesforce.com inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than salesforce.com inc.

Volatility and Risk

salesforce.com inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, salesforce.com inc.’s competitors are 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

salesforce.com inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

salesforce.com inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors salesforce.com inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.