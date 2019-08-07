Contrasting of salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 157 8.92 N/A 1.53 100.91 American Software Inc. 13 3.79 N/A 0.22 61.38

Table 1 demonstrates salesforce.com inc. and American Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American Software Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than salesforce.com inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. salesforce.com inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

salesforce.com inc. is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.27. American Software Inc. has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, American Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. American Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for salesforce.com inc. and American Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93 American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$182.61 is salesforce.com inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 27.88%. On the other hand, American Software Inc.’s potential downside is -1.14% and its average target price is $13. Based on the results given earlier, salesforce.com inc. is looking more favorable than American Software Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both salesforce.com inc. and American Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.4% and 99.7% respectively. Insiders owned 4.3% of salesforce.com inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of American Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. has weaker performance than American Software Inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats American Software Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.