Contrasting of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Broadcasting – Radio companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Salem Media Group Inc. has 32.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.79% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Salem Media Group Inc. has 11.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 16.48% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Salem Media Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salem Media Group Inc. 0.00% 9.80% 3.90% Industry Average 12.63% 182.36% 12.73%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Salem Media Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Salem Media Group Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 596.46M 4.72B 9.87

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Salem Media Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salem Media Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.43 2.79

With consensus target price of $3.5, Salem Media Group Inc. has a potential upside of 69.00%. The rivals have a potential upside of 88.17%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Salem Media Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Salem Media Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salem Media Group Inc. -1.43% -5.48% -30.07% -32.13% -40% -0.96% Industry Average 5.03% 2.58% 20.61% 14.80% 13.56% 20.81%

For the past year Salem Media Group Inc. has -0.96% weaker performance while Salem Media Group Inc.’s competitors have 20.81% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Salem Media Group Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Salem Media Group Inc.’s rivals have 1.61 and 1.61 for Current and Quick Ratio. Salem Media Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Salem Media Group Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Salem Media Group Inc. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Salem Media Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.19 which is 19.38% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Salem Media Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Salem Media Group Inc.’s rivals beat Salem Media Group Inc.

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multi-media company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime to national advertisers and independent radio station affiliates. It also provides Christian and conservative-themed content, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through Christian content Websites, such as OnePlace.com, Christianity.com, Crosswalk.com, GodTube.com, GodVine.com, Jesus.org, BibleStudyTools.com, CrossCards.com, LightSource.com, iBelieve.com, CCMmagazine.com, and ChristianHeadlines.com; and conservative opinion Websites, such as Townhall.com, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com, HumanEvents.com, and BearingArms.com. The company also issues digital newsletters, including Eagle Financial Publications that provide market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies from financial commentators on a subscription basis; and operates Church product Websites, such as WorshipHouseMedia.com, SermonSpice.com, SermonSearch.com, and ChurchStaffing.com that offer downloads and service platforms, as well as operates e-commerce sites, including Eagle Wellness and Gene Smart that offer health advice and nutritional products. In addition, it publishes conservative books, such as Ann Coulter, Newt Gingrich, David Limbaugh, Ed Klein, Mark Steyn, and Dinesh D'Souza; and produces and distributes Christian and conservative opinion print magazines, as well as Xulon Press and Hillcrest Media, a print-on-demand self-publishing service for Christian authors. The company was formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation and changed its name to Salem Media Group, Inc. in February 2015. Salem Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.