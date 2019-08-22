Contrasting of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) and Its Peers

As Business Software & Services company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has 88.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. N/A 24 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.33 1.55 3.08 2.64

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. presently has an average target price of $32.8, suggesting a potential upside of 46.43%. As a group, Business Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 29.99%. Given SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. -4% 5.65% -23.46% -23.93% -14.96% -10% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has -10.00% weaker performance while SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s peers have 43.89% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

Dividends

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.