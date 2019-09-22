Contrasting of Saia Inc. (SAIA) and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Both Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) are each other’s competitor in the Trucking industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saia Inc. 69 1.41 N/A 4.03 18.91 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 152 3.28 N/A 7.87 21.21

Table 1 highlights Saia Inc. and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Saia Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Saia Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saia Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 9.3% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 0.00% 23% 17.2%

Volatility and Risk

Saia Inc.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. on the other hand, has 1.49 beta which makes it 49.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Saia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Saia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Saia Inc. and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Saia Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$88.75 is Saia Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -4.58%. On the other hand, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s potential downside is -7.65% and its consensus price target is $156.67. Based on the results given earlier, Saia Inc. is looking more favorable than Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Saia Inc. and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.4%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Saia Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Saia Inc. 12.42% 18.04% 18.63% 23.92% 4.02% 36.69% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 1.8% 11.34% 12.1% 19.69% 16.78% 35.22%

For the past year Saia Inc. has stronger performance than Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. beats Saia Inc.

Saia, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in the United States. It provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. The company offers solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 151 owned and leased locations; and owned approximately 3,986 tractors and 13,183 trailers. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. Saia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.